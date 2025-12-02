First Interstate BancSystem Inc (FIBK) is expecting 1.44% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

First Interstate BancSystem Inc (NASDAQ: FIBK) kicked off on Monday, up 0.58% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $32.84. Over the past 52 weeks, FIBK has traded in a range of $22.95-$35.81.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -5.02% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 20.93%. With a float of $88.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $103.97 million.

First Interstate BancSystem Inc (FIBK) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of First Interstate BancSystem Inc is 13.52%, while institutional ownership is 86.62%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01 ’25, was worth 327,500. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $32.75, taking the stock ownership to the 224,460 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 21 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 30,432 for $31.03, making the entire transaction worth $944,305. This insider now owns 1,414,636 shares in total.

First Interstate BancSystem Inc (FIBK) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/31/2024, the organization reported 0.5 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at 0.46) by 0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.58 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 20.93% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.77% during the next five years compared to -5.02% drop over the previous five years of trading.

First Interstate BancSystem Inc (NASDAQ: FIBK) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at First Interstate BancSystem Inc’s (FIBK) current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.44. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.37, a number that is poised to hit 0.77 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of First Interstate BancSystem Inc (FIBK)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [First Interstate BancSystem Inc, FIBK], we can find that recorded value of 5.21 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.94 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.05%.

During the past 100 days, First Interstate BancSystem Inc’s (FIBK) raw stochastic average was set at 81.65%, which indicates a significant increase from 74.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.95 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.82 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $31.73, while its 200-day Moving Average is $29.70. Now, the first resistance to watch is $33.45. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $33.88. The third major resistance level sits at $34.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $32.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $32.28. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $31.85.

First Interstate BancSystem Inc (NASDAQ: FIBK) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.40 billion has total of 102,891K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,481 M in contrast with the sum of 226,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 335,700 K and last quarter income was 71,400 K.