Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) with a beta value of 1.11 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

On Monday, Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE: GIL) opened higher 3.19% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $55.82. Price fluctuations for GIL have ranged from $37.16 to $62.56 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 14.09%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 15.82% at the time writing. With a float of $147.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $149.05 million.

Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Apparel Manufacturing industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Gildan Activewear Inc is 1.26%, while institutional ownership is 82.42%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 28 ’25, was worth 823,773. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 26 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 15,000 for $54.83, making the entire transaction worth $822,482.

Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/31/2024, the company posted 0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at 0.81) by 0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.61 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.82% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 21.48% during the next five years compared to 14.09% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE: GIL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.88. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.56. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 23.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.13, a number that is poised to hit 0.92 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL)

Looking closely at Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE: GIL), its last 5-days average volume was 3.92 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.94 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.44%.

During the past 100 days, Gildan Activewear Inc’s (GIL) raw stochastic average was set at 70.04%, which indicates a significant increase from 65.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.70 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.39 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $58.47, while its 200-day Moving Average is $51.64. However, in the short run, Gildan Activewear Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $58.38. Second resistance stands at $59.15. The third major resistance level sits at $60.09. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $56.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $55.72. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $54.95.

Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE: GIL) Key Stats

There are currently 149,074K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 8.59 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,271 M according to its annual income of 400,870 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 910,570 K and its income totaled 120,160 K.