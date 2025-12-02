Huntington Bancshares, Inc (HBAN) is 2.74% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On Monday, Huntington Bancshares, Inc (NASDAQ: HBAN) was 1.47% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $16.3. A 52-week range for HBAN has been $11.91 – $18.12.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales slided by -0.74%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 18.53%. With a float of $1.56 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.57 billion.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc (HBAN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Huntington Bancshares, Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Huntington Bancshares, Inc is 1.07%, while institutional ownership is 83.97%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 21 ’25, was worth 993,348. In this transaction Senior Exec. V. P. of this company sold 64,587 shares at a rate of $15.38, taking the stock ownership to the 534,640 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 21 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 64,587 for $15.38, making the entire transaction worth $993,200.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc (HBAN) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/31/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 0.34 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at 0.31) by 0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 18.53% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 16.47% during the next five years compared to -0.74% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc (NASDAQ: HBAN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Huntington Bancshares, Inc (HBAN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.12. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.42, a number that is poised to hit 0.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Huntington Bancshares, Inc (HBAN)

The latest stats from [Huntington Bancshares, Inc, HBAN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 29.85 million was superior to 27.25 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 94.47%.

During the past 100 days, Huntington Bancshares, Inc’s (HBAN) raw stochastic average was set at 50.00%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.33 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.35 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.10, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.96. Now, the first resistance to watch is $16.69. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $16.85. The third major resistance level sits at $17.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.27, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.01. The third support level lies at $15.85 if the price breaches the second support level.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc (NASDAQ: HBAN) Key Stats

There are 1,459,391K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 26.00 billion. As of now, sales total 11,961 M while income totals 1,940 M. Its latest quarter income was 3,228 M while its last quarter net income were 629,000 K.