Hyperfine Inc (HYPR) volume exceeds 0.6 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On Monday, Hyperfine Inc (NASDAQ: HYPR) was -9.34% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $1.07. A 52-week range for HYPR has been $0.53 – $2.22.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 11.81% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 18.75%. With a float of $76.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $97.17 million.

Hyperfine Inc (HYPR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Hyperfine Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Hyperfine Inc is 21.43%, while institutional ownership is 8.63%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 19 ’25, was worth 1,517. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 1,405 shares at a rate of $1.08, taking the stock ownership to the 379,657 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 18 ’25, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 1,151 for $1.33, making the entire transaction worth $1,531. This insider now owns 381,062 shares in total.

Hyperfine Inc (HYPR) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/31/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted -0.14 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -0.14) by -0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 18.75% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hyperfine Inc (NASDAQ: HYPR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Hyperfine Inc (HYPR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.06. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.52, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hyperfine Inc (HYPR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Hyperfine Inc, HYPR], we can find that recorded value of 0.5 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.18 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.20%.

During the past 100 days, Hyperfine Inc’s (HYPR) raw stochastic average was set at 14.39%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.0994 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.1096 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3279, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0168. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.0301. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.0900. The third major resistance level sits at $1.1201. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9401, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9100. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.8501.

Hyperfine Inc (NASDAQ: HYPR) Key Stats

There are 97,169K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 94.26 million. As of now, sales total 12,890 K while income totals -40,720 K. Its latest quarter income was 3,440 K while its last quarter net income were -11,020 K.