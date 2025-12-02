IMRX (Immuneering Corp) dropped -7.44 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ: IMRX) kicked off on Monday, down -7.44% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $7.66. Over the past 52 weeks, IMRX has traded in a range of $1.10-$10.08.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was -46.45%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 30.56%. With a float of $47.77 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $63.48 million.

Immuneering Corp (IMRX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Immuneering Corp is 26.02%, while institutional ownership is 41.88%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 03 ’25, was worth 50,025. In this transaction Director of this company bought 7,500 shares at a rate of $6.67, taking the stock ownership to the 156,766 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 01 ’25, when Company’s Chief Accounting Officer bought 300 for $6.39, making the entire transaction worth $1,917. This insider now owns 27,533 shares in total.

Immuneering Corp (IMRX) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/31/2024, the organization reported -0.58 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -0.44) by -0.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 30.56% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.55% during the next five years compared to -46.45% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ: IMRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Immuneering Corp’s (IMRX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 24.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.78, a number that is poised to hit -0.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Immuneering Corp (IMRX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.44 million, its volume of 0.75 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.89%.

During the past 100 days, Immuneering Corp’s (IMRX) raw stochastic average was set at 58.36%, which indicates a significant decrease from 61.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.57 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.57 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.71, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.84. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.47 in the near term. At $7.84, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $8.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.56. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $6.19.

Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ: IMRX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 457.80 million has total of 64,570K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -61,040 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -14,960 K.