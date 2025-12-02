INmune Bio Inc (INMB) with a beta value of 0.91 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

On Monday, INmune Bio Inc (NASDAQ: INMB) was -10.06% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $1.74. A 52-week range for INMB has been $1.38 – $11.64.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -23.07% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 27.39%. With a float of $22.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $26.59 million.

INmune Bio Inc (INMB) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward INmune Bio Inc stocks. The insider ownership of INmune Bio Inc is 17.01%, while institutional ownership is 17.63%.

INmune Bio Inc (INMB) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/31/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted -0.4 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -0.53) by 0.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 27.39% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.01% during the next five years compared to -23.07% drop over the previous five years of trading.

INmune Bio Inc (NASDAQ: INMB) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what INmune Bio Inc (INMB) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.17. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 832.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.14, a number that is poised to hit -0.27 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of INmune Bio Inc (INMB)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [INmune Bio Inc, INMB], we can find that recorded value of 0.46 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.24 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.28%.

During the past 100 days, INmune Bio Inc’s (INMB) raw stochastic average was set at 9.92%, which indicates a significant decrease from 49.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.1120 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.1446 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.7889, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.6482. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.7011. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.8371. The third major resistance level sits at $1.9227. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4795, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3939. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.2579.

INmune Bio Inc (NASDAQ: INMB) Key Stats

There are 26,585K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 41.61 million. As of now, sales total 10 K while income totals -42,080 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -24,460 K.