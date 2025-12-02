Innovative Eyewear Inc (LUCY) posted a -13.14% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Innovative Eyewear Inc (NASDAQ: LUCY) on Monday, plunged -9.06% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $1.49. Within the past 52 weeks, LUCY’s price has moved between $1.44 and $7.60.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Healthcare Sector giant was -25.35%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 57.80%. With a float of $3.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $5.21 million.

Innovative Eyewear Inc (LUCY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Medical Instruments & Supplies industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Innovative Eyewear Inc is 27.85%, while institutional ownership is 6.95%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 24 ’25, was worth 1,641. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 23 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 3,730 for $2.25, making the entire transaction worth $8,410.

Innovative Eyewear Inc (LUCY) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 12/31/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -1.16) by 0.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 57.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Innovative Eyewear Inc (NASDAQ: LUCY) Trading Performance Indicators

Innovative Eyewear Inc (LUCY) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 9.54 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.62, a number that is poised to hit -0.43 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Innovative Eyewear Inc (LUCY)

Looking closely at Innovative Eyewear Inc (NASDAQ: LUCY), its last 5-days average volume was 0.42 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.04 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.27%.

During the past 100 days, Innovative Eyewear Inc’s (LUCY) raw stochastic average was set at 3.57%, which indicates a significant decrease from 5.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.1293 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.1106 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.7749, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.3598. However, in the short run, Innovative Eyewear Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.6100. Second resistance stands at $1.8650. The third major resistance level sits at $2.0100. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2100, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0650. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.8100.

Innovative Eyewear Inc (NASDAQ: LUCY) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 7.25 million based on 5,350K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,640 K and income totals -7,770 K. The company made 670 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -1,840 K in sales during its previous quarter.