Investors finally get a glimpse of Butterfly Network Inc (BFLY) volume hitting the figure of 4.07 million.

On Monday, Butterfly Network Inc (NYSE: BFLY) opened lower -9.68% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $3.1. Price fluctuations for BFLY have ranged from $1.32 to $4.98 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 66.40% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 17.15% at the time writing. With a float of $188.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $226.11 million.

Butterfly Network Inc (BFLY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Butterfly Network Inc is 25.20%, while institutional ownership is 37.68%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 28 ’25, was worth 408,196. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 24 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 1,110,579 for $3.15, making the entire transaction worth $3,498,324. This insider now owns 769,814 shares in total.

Butterfly Network Inc (BFLY) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/31/2024, the company posted -0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -0.08) by 0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.15% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 16.26% during the next five years compared to 66.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Butterfly Network Inc (NYSE: BFLY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Butterfly Network Inc (BFLY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.51. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.33, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Butterfly Network Inc (BFLY)

Butterfly Network Inc (NYSE: BFLY) saw its 5-day average volume 7.5 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 4.57 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.41%.

During the past 100 days, Butterfly Network Inc’s (BFLY) raw stochastic average was set at 70.81%, which indicates a significant increase from 59.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.27 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.17 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.27. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.92 in the near term. At $3.05, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.73, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.67. The third support level lies at $2.54 if the price breaches the second support level.

Butterfly Network Inc (NYSE: BFLY) Key Stats

There are currently 252,602K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 707.29 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 82,060 K according to its annual income of -72,490 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 21,490 K and its income totaled -33,970 K.

