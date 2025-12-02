Investors finally get a glimpse of Cadiz Inc (CDZI) volume hitting the figure of 0.83 million.

On Monday, Cadiz Inc (NASDAQ: CDZI) opened lower -6.10% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $5.57. Price fluctuations for CDZI have ranged from $2.13 to $6.49 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Utilities sector saw sales topped by 13.89%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 145.28% at the time writing. With a float of $55.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $82.03 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 25 workers is very important to gauge.

Cadiz Inc (CDZI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Utilities – Regulated Water industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Cadiz Inc is 33.80%, while institutional ownership is 43.14%.

Cadiz Inc (CDZI) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/31/2024, the company posted -0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -0.08) by -0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 145.28% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cadiz Inc (NASDAQ: CDZI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Cadiz Inc (CDZI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.96. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 27.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.49, a number that is poised to hit 0.54 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cadiz Inc (CDZI)

The latest stats from [Cadiz Inc, CDZI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.06 million was superior to 0.69 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.74%.

During the past 100 days, Cadiz Inc’s (CDZI) raw stochastic average was set at 65.08%, which indicates a significant increase from 37.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.42 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.27 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.16, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.74. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.49. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.76. The third major resistance level sits at $5.90. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.95. The third support level lies at $4.68 if the price breaches the second support level.

Cadiz Inc (NASDAQ: CDZI) Key Stats

There are currently 83,110K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 434.67 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 9,610 K according to its annual income of -31,140 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 4,150 K and its income totaled -7,070 K.