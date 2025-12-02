Investors finally get a glimpse of Caribou Biosciences Inc (CRBU) volume hitting the figure of 1.16 million.

A new trading day began on Monday, with Caribou Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CRBU) stock price down -8.76% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $1.94. CRBU’s price has ranged from $0.66 to $3.54 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales slided by -33.41%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 3.38%. With a float of $82.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $93.47 million.

Caribou Biosciences Inc (CRBU) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Caribou Biosciences Inc is 11.48%, while institutional ownership is 36.85%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 14 ’25, was worth 20,400. In this transaction President and CEO of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $1.02, taking the stock ownership to the 3,369,395 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 21 ’25, when Company’s Chief Legal Officer sold 3,564 for $1.35, making the entire transaction worth $4,811. This insider now owns 443,502 shares in total.

Caribou Biosciences Inc (CRBU) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/31/2024, the company reported earnings of -0.39 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 3.38% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.17% during the next five years compared to -33.41% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Caribou Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CRBU) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Caribou Biosciences Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 5.54. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 17.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.70, a number that is poised to hit -0.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Caribou Biosciences Inc (CRBU)

The latest stats from [Caribou Biosciences Inc, CRBU] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.89 million was inferior to 1.59 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.46%.

During the past 100 days, Caribou Biosciences Inc’s (CRBU) raw stochastic average was set at 8.53%, which indicates a significant decrease from 8.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.1498 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.1893 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.2441, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.5694. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.8533. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.9367. The third major resistance level sits at $1.9833. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.7233, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.6767. The third support level lies at $1.5933 if the price breaches the second support level.

Caribou Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CRBU) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 165.44 million, the company has a total of 93,468K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 9,990 K while annual income is -149,110 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,200 K while its latest quarter income was -27,550 K.