Investors finally get a glimpse of Compass Therapeutics Inc (CMPX) volume hitting the figure of 3.2 million.

On Monday, Compass Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CMPX) was -5.86% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $5.8. A 52-week range for CMPX has been $1.33 – $5.84.

A company in the Healthcare sector has dropped its sales by -104.70% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -20.45%. With a float of $122.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $177.57 million.

Compass Therapeutics Inc (CMPX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Compass Therapeutics Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Compass Therapeutics Inc is 31.21%, while institutional ownership is 61.22%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 27 ’25, was worth 21,100. In this transaction CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $2.11, taking the stock ownership to the 6,480,825 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 09 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 3,571,428 for $1.59, making the entire transaction worth $5,678,571. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Compass Therapeutics Inc (CMPX) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/31/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted -0.11 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -0.09) by -0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -20.45% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.12% during the next five years compared to -104.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Compass Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CMPX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Compass Therapeutics Inc (CMPX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 17.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.46, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Compass Therapeutics Inc (CMPX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.59 million. That was better than the volume of 1.51 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.64%.

During the past 100 days, Compass Therapeutics Inc’s (CMPX) raw stochastic average was set at 87.60%, which indicates a significant increase from 75.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.33 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.26 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.22, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.98. However, in the short run, Compass Therapeutics Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.77. Second resistance stands at $6.08. The third major resistance level sits at $6.30. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.24, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.02. The third support level lies at $4.71 if the price breaches the second support level.

Compass Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CMPX) Key Stats

There are 177,862K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 971.13 million. As of now, sales total 850 K while income totals -49,380 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -14,260 K.

