Investors finally get a glimpse of Femasys Inc (FEMY) volume hitting the figure of 2.26 million.

Shaun Noe

Company News

A new trading day began on Monday, with Femasys Inc (NASDAQ: FEMY) stock price down -11.60% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $1.01. FEMY’s price has ranged from $0.31 to $1.80 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 2.49% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 37.06%. With a float of $50.60 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $58.48 million.

Femasys Inc (FEMY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Instruments & Supplies Industry. The insider ownership of Femasys Inc is 13.48%, while institutional ownership is 6.42%.

Femasys Inc (FEMY) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/31/2024, the company reported earnings of -0.23 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 37.06% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 31.35% during the next five years compared to 2.49% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Femasys Inc (NASDAQ: FEMY) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Femasys Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.61. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 25.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.72, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Femasys Inc (FEMY)

Femasys Inc (NASDAQ: FEMY) saw its 5-day average volume 1.86 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.65 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.64%.

During the past 100 days, Femasys Inc’s (FEMY) raw stochastic average was set at 72.96%, which indicates a significant increase from 46.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.1115 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.0810 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6846, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9304. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.9619 in the near term. At $1.0309, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0719. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8519, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8109. The third support level lies at $0.7419 if the price breaches the second support level.

Femasys Inc (NASDAQ: FEMY) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 52.21 million, the company has a total of 58,480K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,630 K while annual income is -18,820 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 730 K while its latest quarter income was -4,190 K.

News Daemon
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.