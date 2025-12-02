Investors finally get a glimpse of Femasys Inc (FEMY) volume hitting the figure of 2.26 million.

A new trading day began on Monday, with Femasys Inc (NASDAQ: FEMY) stock price down -11.60% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $1.01. FEMY’s price has ranged from $0.31 to $1.80 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 2.49% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 37.06%. With a float of $50.60 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $58.48 million.

Femasys Inc (FEMY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Instruments & Supplies Industry. The insider ownership of Femasys Inc is 13.48%, while institutional ownership is 6.42%.

Femasys Inc (FEMY) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/31/2024, the company reported earnings of -0.23 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 37.06% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 31.35% during the next five years compared to 2.49% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Femasys Inc (NASDAQ: FEMY) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Femasys Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.61. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 25.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.72, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Femasys Inc (FEMY)

Femasys Inc (NASDAQ: FEMY) saw its 5-day average volume 1.86 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.65 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.64%.

During the past 100 days, Femasys Inc’s (FEMY) raw stochastic average was set at 72.96%, which indicates a significant increase from 46.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.1115 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.0810 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6846, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9304. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.9619 in the near term. At $1.0309, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0719. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8519, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8109. The third support level lies at $0.7419 if the price breaches the second support level.

Femasys Inc (NASDAQ: FEMY) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 52.21 million, the company has a total of 58,480K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,630 K while annual income is -18,820 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 730 K while its latest quarter income was -4,190 K.