Investors finally get a glimpse of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (DNA) volume hitting the figure of 0.88 million.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE: DNA) on Monday, plunged -6.79% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $9.28. Within the past 52 weeks, DNA’s price has moved between $5.00 and $17.58.

A company in the Healthcare sector has dropped its sales by -27.97% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 46.44%. With a float of $42.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $45.32 million.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (DNA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc is 26.69%, while institutional ownership is 55.21%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 12 ’25, was worth 18,700. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 17 ’25, when Company’s insider sold 1,312 for $13.65, making the entire transaction worth $17,907. This insider now owns 6,738 shares in total.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (DNA) Latest Financial update

As on 12/31/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -1.3) by 0.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 46.44% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 27.90% during the next five years compared to -27.97% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE: DNA) Trading Performance Indicators

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (DNA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 4.39 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -6.23, a number that is poised to hit -1.46 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -4.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (DNA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.9 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.52 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.73%.

During the past 100 days, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc’s (DNA) raw stochastic average was set at 12.62%, which indicates a significant decrease from 63.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.51 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.99 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.81, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.06. However, in the short run, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $8.94. Second resistance stands at $9.22. The third major resistance level sits at $9.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.32. The third support level lies at $8.04 if the price breaches the second support level.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE: DNA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 524.11 million based on 60,590K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 227,040 K and income totals -547,030 K. The company made 38,840 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -80,760 K in sales during its previous quarter.