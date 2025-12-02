Investors finally get a glimpse of Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc (LCTX) volume hitting the figure of 2.78 million.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc (AMEX: LCTX) kicked off on Monday, down -5.68% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $1.76. Over the past 52 weeks, LCTX has traded in a range of $0.37-$2.09.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales slided by -2.93%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -228.57%. With a float of $217.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $230.33 million.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc (LCTX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc is 5.57%, while institutional ownership is 44.98%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 24 ’25, was worth 96,024. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 10 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 80,000 for $1.22, making the entire transaction worth $97,472.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc (LCTX) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/31/2024, the organization reported -0.01 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -0.03) by 0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -228.57% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.53% during the next five years compared to -2.93% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc (AMEX: LCTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc’s (LCTX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 35.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.30, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc (LCTX)

The latest stats from [Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc, LCTX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.82 million was inferior to 1.91 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.30%.

During the past 100 days, Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc’s (LCTX) raw stochastic average was set at 62.94%, which indicates a significant increase from 7.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.1165 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.1007 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.7338, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0247. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.7320. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.8040. The third major resistance level sits at $1.8525. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.6115, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.5630. The third support level lies at $1.4910 if the price breaches the second support level.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc (AMEX: LCTX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 382.35 million has total of 230,328K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 9,500 K in contrast with the sum of -18,610 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,680 K and last quarter income was -29,780 K.