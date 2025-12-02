Investors finally get a glimpse of NAPCO Security Technologies Inc (NSSC) volume hitting the figure of 0.59 million.

On Monday, NAPCO Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: NSSC) was -6.41% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $40.4. A 52-week range for NSSC has been $19.00 – $48.12.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 38.85% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 14.93%. With a float of $34.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $35.66 million.

NAPCO Security Technologies Inc (NSSC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward NAPCO Security Technologies Inc stocks. The insider ownership of NAPCO Security Technologies Inc is 4.44%, while institutional ownership is 90.28%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 17 ’25, was worth 764,750. In this transaction Senior Vice president of Sales of this company sold 19,000 shares at a rate of $40.25, taking the stock ownership to the 928 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 10 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 19,000 for $41.50, making the entire transaction worth $788,500.

NAPCO Security Technologies Inc (NSSC) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/31/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 0.29 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at 0.34) by -0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 14.93% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 16.67% during the next five years compared to 38.85% growth over the previous five years of trading.

NAPCO Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: NSSC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what NAPCO Security Technologies Inc (NSSC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.79. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.22. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 26.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.23, a number that is poised to hit 0.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NAPCO Security Technologies Inc (NSSC)

NAPCO Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: NSSC) saw its 5-day average volume 0.3 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.43 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.03%.

During the past 100 days, NAPCO Security Technologies Inc’s (NSSC) raw stochastic average was set at 45.30%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.39 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.25 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $42.21, while its 200-day Moving Average is $31.93. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $39.27 in the near term. At $40.72, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $41.54. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $37.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $36.18. The third support level lies at $34.73 if the price breaches the second support level.

NAPCO Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: NSSC) Key Stats

There are 35,664K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.35 billion. As of now, sales total 181,620 K while income totals 43,410 K. Its latest quarter income was 49,170 K while its last quarter net income were 12,170 K.