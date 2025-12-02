Investors finally get a glimpse of Wabash National Corp (WNC) volume hitting the figure of 0.86 million.

Wabash National Corp (NYSE: WNC) kicked off on Monday, up 4.38% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $8.44. Over the past 52 weeks, WNC has traded in a range of $6.78-$20.63.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -261.30%. With a float of $38.60 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $40.52 million.

In an organization with 6000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Wabash National Corp (WNC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery Industry. The insider ownership of Wabash National Corp is 4.73%, while institutional ownership is 92.53%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 17 ’25, was worth 110,100. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 31 ’24, when Company’s SVP and Chief Growth Officer sold 1,500 for $17.19, making the entire transaction worth $25,785. This insider now owns 117,227 shares in total.

Wabash National Corp (WNC) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/31/2024, the organization reported -0.02 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at 0.03) by -0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

Wabash National Corp (NYSE: WNC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Wabash National Corp’s (WNC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.86. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.22. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.08, a number that is poised to hit -0.76 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Wabash National Corp (WNC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.58 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.83 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.56%.

During the past 100 days, Wabash National Corp’s (WNC) raw stochastic average was set at 30.12%, which indicates a significant decrease from 86.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.31 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.41 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.00. However, in the short run, Wabash National Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.08. Second resistance stands at $9.36. The third major resistance level sits at $9.70. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.47, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.13. The third support level lies at $7.85 if the price breaches the second support level.

Wabash National Corp (NYSE: WNC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 356.95 million has total of 40,517K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,947 M in contrast with the sum of -284,070 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 381,600 K and last quarter income was 39,980 K.