Investors must take note of Adicet Bio Inc’s (ACET) performance last week, which was 1.33%.

On Monday, Adicet Bio Inc (NASDAQ: ACET) opened lower -5.85% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $0.65. Price fluctuations for ACET have ranged from $0.45 to $1.19 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 36.74% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 16.46% at the time writing. With a float of $133.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $153.26 million.

Adicet Bio Inc (ACET) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Adicet Bio Inc is 12.85%, while institutional ownership is 23.23%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 08 ’25, was worth 5,000,000. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 5,000,000 shares at a rate of $1.00, taking the stock ownership to the 9,026,359 shares.

Adicet Bio Inc (ACET) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/31/2024, the company posted -0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -0.35) by 0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 16.46% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 22.55% during the next five years compared to 36.74% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Adicet Bio Inc (NASDAQ: ACET) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Adicet Bio Inc (ACET). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.26, a number that is poised to hit -0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Adicet Bio Inc (ACET)

Adicet Bio Inc (NASDAQ: ACET) saw its 5-day average volume 1.99 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.96 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.30%.

During the past 100 days, Adicet Bio Inc’s (ACET) raw stochastic average was set at 8.49%, which indicates a significant decrease from 33.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.0576 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.0631 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7860, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7402. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.6447 in the near term. At $0.6790, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6981. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5913, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5722. The third support level lies at $0.5379 if the price breaches the second support level.

Adicet Bio Inc (NASDAQ: ACET) Key Stats

There are currently 153,256K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 93.53 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -117,120 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -26,860 K.