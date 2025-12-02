Investors must take note of AGNC Investment Corp’s (AGNC) performance last week, which was 1.75%.

A new trading day began on Monday, with AGNC Investment Corp (NASDAQ: AGNC) stock price down -0.29% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $10.49. AGNC’s price has ranged from $7.85 to $10.64 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Real Estate sector saw sales slided by -4.32%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -18.24%. With a float of $1.07 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.07 billion.

AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Mortgage Industry. The insider ownership of AGNC Investment Corp is 0.67%, while institutional ownership is 39.82%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 10 ’25, was worth 103,200. In this transaction EVP, CFO of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $10.32, taking the stock ownership to the 339,719 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 06 ’25, when Company’s EVP, CFO sold 10,000 for $10.21, making the entire transaction worth $102,150. This insider now owns 349,719 shares in total.

AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/31/2024, the company reported earnings of 0.37 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -18.24% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -6.17% during the next five years compared to -4.32% drop over the previous five years of trading.

AGNC Investment Corp (NASDAQ: AGNC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are AGNC Investment Corp’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.25. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.24. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 18.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.66, a number that is poised to hit 0.38 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC)

The latest stats from [AGNC Investment Corp, AGNC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 27.68 million was superior to 24.18 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.87%.

During the past 100 days, AGNC Investment Corp’s (AGNC) raw stochastic average was set at 88.20%, which indicates a significant increase from 69.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.15 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.15 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.09, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.64. Now, the first resistance to watch is $10.50. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $10.55. The third major resistance level sits at $10.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.40, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.35. The third support level lies at $10.30 if the price breaches the second support level.

AGNC Investment Corp (NASDAQ: AGNC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 11.22 billion, the company has a total of 1,072,724K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,949 M while annual income is 863,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 903,000 K while its latest quarter income was 806,000 K.