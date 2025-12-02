Investors must take note of Applied Therapeutics Inc’s (APLT) performance last week, which was -6.76%.

Applied Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: APLT) on Monday, plunged -7.23% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $0.26. Within the past 52 weeks, APLT’s price has moved between $0.22 and $2.44.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 26.57% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 29.28%. With a float of $127.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $144.30 million.

Applied Therapeutics Inc (APLT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Applied Therapeutics Inc is 11.93%, while institutional ownership is 65.69%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 04 ’25, was worth 4,561. In this transaction Chief Medical Officer of this company sold 10,366 shares at a rate of $0.44, taking the stock ownership to the 890,409 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 04 ’25, when Company’s insider sold 14,502 for $0.44, making the entire transaction worth $6,381. This insider now owns 390,459 shares in total.

Applied Therapeutics Inc (APLT) Latest Financial update

As on 12/31/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -0.17) by 0.5. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 29.28% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 26.45% during the next five years compared to 26.57% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Applied Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: APLT) Trading Performance Indicators

Applied Therapeutics Inc (APLT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.96 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 34.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.10, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Applied Therapeutics Inc (APLT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 5.41 million. That was better than the volume of 5.35 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.76%.

During the past 100 days, Applied Therapeutics Inc’s (APLT) raw stochastic average was set at 1.79%, which indicates a significant decrease from 2.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.0815 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.0870 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8360, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5399. However, in the short run, Applied Therapeutics Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.2519. Second resistance stands at $0.2627. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2680. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2358, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2305. The third support level lies at $0.2197 if the price breaches the second support level.

Applied Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: APLT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 34.81 million based on 144,301K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 460 K and income totals -105,620 K. The company made 1,000 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -18,990 K in sales during its previous quarter.