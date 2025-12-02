Investors must take note of Applovin Corp’s (APP) performance last week, which was 19.86%.

Applovin Corp (NASDAQ: APP) kicked off on Monday, up 4.02% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $599.48. Over the past 52 weeks, APP has traded in a range of $200.50-$745.61.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Communication Services sector saw sales topped by 84.28%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 107.70%. With a float of $223.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $308.18 million.

Applovin Corp (APP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Advertising Agencies Industry. The insider ownership of Applovin Corp is 33.87%, while institutional ownership is 73.18%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 24 ’25, was worth 8,532,891. In this transaction Chief Technology Officer of this company sold 15,540 shares at a rate of $549.09, taking the stock ownership to the 35,889 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 24 ’25, when Company’s Chief Technology Officer sold 14,708 for $548.45, making the entire transaction worth $8,066,634. This insider now owns 35,889 shares in total.

Applovin Corp (APP) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/31/2024, the organization reported 1.73 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at 1.26) by 0.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 107.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 62.32% during the next five years compared to 84.28% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Applovin Corp (NASDAQ: APP) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Applovin Corp’s (APP) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.25. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 38.17. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 62.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.93, a number that is poised to hit 2.94 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 14.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Applovin Corp (APP)

The latest stats from [Applovin Corp, APP] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.51 million was inferior to 7.0 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 98.31%.

During the past 100 days, Applovin Corp’s (APP) raw stochastic average was set at 70.48%, which indicates a significant decrease from 84.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.98 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 27.15 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $608.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $428.21. Now, the first resistance to watch is $640.21. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $656.84. The third major resistance level sits at $688.94. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $591.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $559.38. The third support level lies at $542.75 if the price breaches the second support level.

Applovin Corp (NASDAQ: APP) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 210.75 billion has total of 337,955K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 4,709 M in contrast with the sum of 1,580 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,405 M and last quarter income was 835,550 K.