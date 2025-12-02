Investors must take note of Galaxy Digital Inc’s (GLXY) performance last week, which was 5.89%.

On Monday, Galaxy Digital Inc (NASDAQ: GLXY) was -6.73% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $26.59. A 52-week range for GLXY has been $8.20 – $45.92.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -84.49%. With a float of $188.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $192.20 million.

Galaxy Digital Inc (GLXY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Galaxy Digital Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Galaxy Digital Inc is 2.09%, while institutional ownership is 59.81%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 11 ’25, was worth 277,380. In this transaction Director of this company bought 9,000 shares at a rate of $30.82, taking the stock ownership to the 19,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 12 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 8,000 for $30.42, making the entire transaction worth $243,360. This insider now owns 27,000 shares in total.

Galaxy Digital Inc (GLXY) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/31/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 1.31 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at 0.6) by 0.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -84.49% per share during the next fiscal year.

Galaxy Digital Inc (NASDAQ: GLXY) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Galaxy Digital Inc (GLXY) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.35. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.09. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 38.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.97, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Galaxy Digital Inc (GLXY)

Galaxy Digital Inc (NASDAQ: GLXY) saw its 5-day average volume 7.64 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 5.2 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.03%.

During the past 100 days, Galaxy Digital Inc’s (GLXY) raw stochastic average was set at 17.37%, which indicates a significant decrease from 28.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.96 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 2.35 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $33.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.42. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $25.40 in the near term. At $26.01, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $26.73. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.07, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.35. The third support level lies at $22.74 if the price breaches the second support level.

Galaxy Digital Inc (NASDAQ: GLXY) Key Stats

There are 390,610K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 4.77 billion. As of now, sales total 43,758 M while income totals 346,722 K. Its latest quarter income was 28,402 M while its last quarter net income were 505,060 K.