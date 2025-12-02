Investors must take note of Relay Therapeutics Inc’s (RLAY) performance last week, which was 9.31%.

Relay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RLAY) kicked off on Monday, down -6.57% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $7.92. Over the past 52 weeks, RLAY has traded in a range of $1.77-$8.36.

A company in the Healthcare sector has dropped its sales by -23.05% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 26.63%. With a float of $130.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $172.63 million.

Relay Therapeutics Inc (RLAY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Relay Therapeutics Inc is 24.89%, while institutional ownership is 74.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 03 ’25, was worth 434,511. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 62,073 shares at a rate of $7.00, taking the stock ownership to the 703,215 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 29 ’25, when Company’s insider sold 21,394 for $7.50, making the entire transaction worth $160,455. This insider now owns 337,469 shares in total.

Relay Therapeutics Inc (RLAY) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/31/2024, the organization reported -0.45 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -0.55) by 0.1. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 26.63% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.08% during the next five years compared to -23.05% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Relay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RLAY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Relay Therapeutics Inc’s (RLAY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 19.14. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 153.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.75, a number that is poised to hit -0.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.66 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Relay Therapeutics Inc (RLAY)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.85 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.14 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.11%.

During the past 100 days, Relay Therapeutics Inc’s (RLAY) raw stochastic average was set at 82.01%, which indicates a significant increase from 60.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.51 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.32 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.10. However, in the short run, Relay Therapeutics Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.68. Second resistance stands at $7.95. The third major resistance level sits at $8.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.26, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.11. The third support level lies at $6.84 if the price breaches the second support level.

Relay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RLAY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.28 billion has total of 173,322K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 10,010 K in contrast with the sum of -337,710 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 680 K and last quarter income was -70,380 K.