Investors must take note of Rigel Pharmaceuticals’s (RIGL) performance last week, which was 2.26%.

On Monday, Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RIGL) opened lower -6.40% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $50.49. Price fluctuations for RIGL have ranged from $14.63 to $52.24 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 541.79% at the time writing. With a float of $17.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $18.14 million.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Rigel Pharmaceuticals is 2.65%, while institutional ownership is 82.93%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 04 ’25, was worth 42,595. In this transaction EVP & Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 2,036 shares at a rate of $20.92, taking the stock ownership to the 58,969 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 05 ’25, when Company’s EVP & Chief Financial Officer sold 1,734 for $21.93, making the entire transaction worth $38,020. This insider now owns 57,235 shares in total.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/31/2024, the company posted 0.8 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at 0.58) by 0.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.77 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 541.79% per share during the next fiscal year.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RIGL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.14. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.04. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.17, a number that is poised to hit 1.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL)

The latest stats from [Rigel Pharmaceuticals, RIGL] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.56 million was superior to 0.41 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.97%.

During the past 100 days, Rigel Pharmaceuticals’s (RIGL) raw stochastic average was set at 85.19%, which indicates a significant increase from 72.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 3.27 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.98 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $34.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $26.11. Now, the first resistance to watch is $49.42. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $51.58. The third major resistance level sits at $52.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $45.95, it is likely to go to the next support level at $44.64. The third support level lies at $42.48 if the price breaches the second support level.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RIGL) Key Stats

There are currently 18,151K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 857.83 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 179,280 K according to its annual income of 17,490 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 69,460 K and its income totaled 27,900 K.