Investors must take note of Tecogen Inc’s (TGEN) performance last week, which was 0.00%.

Shaun Noe

Company News

Tecogen Inc (AMEX: TGEN) on Monday, plunged -12.87% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $7.46. Within the past 52 weeks, TGEN’s price has moved between $0.90 and $12.07.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company slipped by -0.20% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -43.44%. With a float of $18.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $29.82 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 92 employees.

Tecogen Inc (TGEN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Electrical Equipment & Parts industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Tecogen Inc is 39.34%, while institutional ownership is 25.89%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 03 ’25, was worth 1,000. In this transaction VP of Business Development of this company bought 400 shares at a rate of $2.50, taking the stock ownership to the 400 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 06 ’25, when Company’s VP of Business Development sold 25,000 for $5.98, making the entire transaction worth $149,500. This insider now owns 400 shares in total.

Tecogen Inc (TGEN) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -43.44% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tecogen Inc (AMEX: TGEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Tecogen Inc (TGEN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.91 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.97.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.21, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tecogen Inc (TGEN)

Tecogen Inc (AMEX: TGEN) saw its 5-day average volume 0.44 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.55 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.78%.

During the past 100 days, Tecogen Inc’s (TGEN) raw stochastic average was set at 13.51%, which indicates a significant decrease from 23.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.73 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.95 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.95. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.06 in the near term. At $7.61, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.90. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.21, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.92. The third support level lies at $5.37 if the price breaches the second support level.

Tecogen Inc (AMEX: TGEN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 194.00 million based on 29,846K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 22,620 K and income totals -4,760 K. The company made 7,180 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -2,130 K in sales during its previous quarter.

News Daemon
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.