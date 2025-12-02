Investors must take note of Tecogen Inc’s (TGEN) performance last week, which was 0.00%.

Tecogen Inc (AMEX: TGEN) on Monday, plunged -12.87% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $7.46. Within the past 52 weeks, TGEN’s price has moved between $0.90 and $12.07.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company slipped by -0.20% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -43.44%. With a float of $18.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $29.82 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 92 employees.

Tecogen Inc (TGEN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Electrical Equipment & Parts industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Tecogen Inc is 39.34%, while institutional ownership is 25.89%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 03 ’25, was worth 1,000. In this transaction VP of Business Development of this company bought 400 shares at a rate of $2.50, taking the stock ownership to the 400 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 06 ’25, when Company’s VP of Business Development sold 25,000 for $5.98, making the entire transaction worth $149,500. This insider now owns 400 shares in total.

Tecogen Inc (TGEN) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -43.44% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tecogen Inc (AMEX: TGEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Tecogen Inc (TGEN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.91 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.97.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.21, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tecogen Inc (TGEN)

Tecogen Inc (AMEX: TGEN) saw its 5-day average volume 0.44 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.55 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.78%.

During the past 100 days, Tecogen Inc’s (TGEN) raw stochastic average was set at 13.51%, which indicates a significant decrease from 23.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.73 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.95 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.95. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.06 in the near term. At $7.61, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.90. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.21, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.92. The third support level lies at $5.37 if the price breaches the second support level.

Tecogen Inc (AMEX: TGEN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 194.00 million based on 29,846K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 22,620 K and income totals -4,760 K. The company made 7,180 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -2,130 K in sales during its previous quarter.