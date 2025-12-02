Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (ITUB) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 4.91% last month.

On Monday, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (NYSE: ITUB) opened lower -1.41% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $7.8. Price fluctuations for ITUB have ranged from $4.37 to $7.86 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 1.98%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 18.35% at the time writing. With a float of $5.20 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $5.28 billion.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (ITUB) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR is 0.01%, while institutional ownership is 22.67%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 12 ’25, was worth 692,440.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (ITUB) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/31/2024, the company posted 0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at 0.17) by -0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 18.35% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.67% during the next five years compared to 1.98% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (NYSE: ITUB) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (ITUB). In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.54. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.72, a number that is poised to hit 0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.87 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (ITUB)

The latest stats from [Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR, ITUB] show that its last 5-days average volume of 19.89 million was inferior to 27.58 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.53%.

During the past 100 days, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR’s (ITUB) raw stochastic average was set at 90.29%, which indicates a significant increase from 68.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.13 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.13 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.29, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.52. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.77. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.85. The third major resistance level sits at $7.90. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.64, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.59. The third support level lies at $7.51 if the price breaches the second support level.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (NYSE: ITUB) Key Stats

There are currently 10,780,953K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 40.01 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 56,179 M according to its annual income of 7,617 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 17,881 M and its income totaled 2,076 M.