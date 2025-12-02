Jasper Therapeutics Inc (JSPR) posted a 1.18% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Sana Meer

Analyst Insights

A new trading day began on Monday, with Jasper Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: JSPR) stock price down -6.52% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $1.84. JSPR’s price has ranged from $1.56 to $26.05 over the past 52 weeks.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 54.53% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 13.33%. With a float of $24.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $27.98 million.

Jasper Therapeutics Inc (JSPR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Jasper Therapeutics Inc is 13.29%, while institutional ownership is 59.97%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 22 ’25, was worth 99,630. In this transaction Director of this company bought 41,000 shares at a rate of $2.43, taking the stock ownership to the 41,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 22 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 20,000 for $2.43, making the entire transaction worth $48,600. This insider now owns 20,000 shares in total.

Jasper Therapeutics Inc (JSPR) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/31/2024, the company reported earnings of -1.62 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.68 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 13.33% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 23.05% during the next five years compared to 54.53% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Jasper Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: JSPR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Jasper Therapeutics Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.90, a number that is poised to hit -0.72 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Jasper Therapeutics Inc (JSPR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Jasper Therapeutics Inc, JSPR], we can find that recorded value of 0.76 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.47 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.53%.

During the past 100 days, Jasper Therapeutics Inc’s (JSPR) raw stochastic average was set at 7.66%, which indicates a significant decrease from 39.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.1439 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.1723 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.1633, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.7963. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.7933. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.8667. The third major resistance level sits at $1.9133. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.6733, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.6267. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.5533.

Jasper Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: JSPR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 48.13 million, the company has a total of 27,984K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -71,270 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -18,740 K.

News Daemon
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.