Jasper Therapeutics Inc (JSPR) posted a 1.18% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

A new trading day began on Monday, with Jasper Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: JSPR) stock price down -6.52% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $1.84. JSPR’s price has ranged from $1.56 to $26.05 over the past 52 weeks.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 54.53% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 13.33%. With a float of $24.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $27.98 million.

Jasper Therapeutics Inc (JSPR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Jasper Therapeutics Inc is 13.29%, while institutional ownership is 59.97%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 22 ’25, was worth 99,630. In this transaction Director of this company bought 41,000 shares at a rate of $2.43, taking the stock ownership to the 41,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 22 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 20,000 for $2.43, making the entire transaction worth $48,600. This insider now owns 20,000 shares in total.

Jasper Therapeutics Inc (JSPR) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/31/2024, the company reported earnings of -1.62 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.68 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 13.33% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 23.05% during the next five years compared to 54.53% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Jasper Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: JSPR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Jasper Therapeutics Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.90, a number that is poised to hit -0.72 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Jasper Therapeutics Inc (JSPR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Jasper Therapeutics Inc, JSPR], we can find that recorded value of 0.76 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.47 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.53%.

During the past 100 days, Jasper Therapeutics Inc’s (JSPR) raw stochastic average was set at 7.66%, which indicates a significant decrease from 39.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.1439 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.1723 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.1633, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.7963. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.7933. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.8667. The third major resistance level sits at $1.9133. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.6733, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.6267. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.5533.

Jasper Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: JSPR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 48.13 million, the company has a total of 27,984K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -71,270 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -18,740 K.