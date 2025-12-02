Joby Aviation Inc (JOBY) is -15.01% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE: JOBY) on Monday, plunged -6.65% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $14.43. Within the past 52 weeks, JOBY’s price has moved between $4.96 and $20.95.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 5.69%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -38.70%. With a float of $534.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $874.28 million.

Joby Aviation Inc (JOBY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Airports & Air Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Joby Aviation Inc is 41.37%, while institutional ownership is 32.69%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 24 ’25, was worth 61,279. In this transaction Chief Policy Officer of this company sold 4,604 shares at a rate of $13.31, taking the stock ownership to the 163,016 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 25 ’25, when Company’s Chief Policy Officer sold 3,931 for $13.72, making the entire transaction worth $53,933. This insider now owns 159,085 shares in total.

Joby Aviation Inc (JOBY) Latest Financial update

As on 12/31/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -0.19) by -0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -38.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.33% during the next five years compared to 5.69% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE: JOBY) Trading Performance Indicators

Joby Aviation Inc (JOBY) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 13.61 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 542.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.33, a number that is poised to hit -0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.79 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Joby Aviation Inc (JOBY)

The latest stats from [Joby Aviation Inc, JOBY] show that its last 5-days average volume of 13.81 million was inferior to 26.83 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.74%.

During the past 100 days, Joby Aviation Inc’s (JOBY) raw stochastic average was set at 18.70%, which indicates a significant decrease from 26.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.95 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.13 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.53. Now, the first resistance to watch is $13.84. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $14.20. The third major resistance level sits at $14.48. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.91. The third support level lies at $12.55 if the price breaches the second support level.

Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE: JOBY) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 12.28 billion based on 911,783K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 140 K and income totals -608,030 K. The company made 22,570 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -401,230 K in sales during its previous quarter.