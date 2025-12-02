Kala Bio Inc (KALA) is -51.80% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on Monday, with Kala Bio Inc (NASDAQ: KALA) stock price up 37.67% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $0.97. KALA’s price has ranged from $0.61 to $20.60 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 40.66% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 56.16%. With a float of $7.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $8.21 million.

Kala Bio Inc (KALA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Kala Bio Inc is 3.41%, while institutional ownership is 12.72%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 23 ’25, was worth 125,464. In this transaction Director of this company sold 154,894 shares at a rate of $0.81, taking the stock ownership to the 103,540 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 22 ’25, when Company’s CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER sold 32,230 for $0.83, making the entire transaction worth $26,751. This insider now owns 29,873 shares in total.

Kala Bio Inc (KALA) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/31/2024, the company reported earnings of -1.23 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 56.16% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 65.97% during the next five years compared to 40.66% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Kala Bio Inc (NASDAQ: KALA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Kala Bio Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.94, a number that is poised to hit -0.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kala Bio Inc (KALA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 41.74 million. That was better than the volume of 1.29 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.89%.

During the past 100 days, Kala Bio Inc’s (KALA) raw stochastic average was set at 3.61%, which indicates a significant decrease from 55.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.1426 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.7372 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.7595, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.6585. However, in the short run, Kala Bio Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.7700. Second resistance stands at $2.2100. The third major resistance level sits at $2.5100. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0300, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7300. The third support level lies at $0.2900 if the price breaches the second support level.

Kala Bio Inc (NASDAQ: KALA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 10.92 million, the company has a total of 7,021K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -38,510 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -7,560 K.

