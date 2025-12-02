Kopin Corp (KOPN) average volume reaches $5.17M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Kopin Corp (NASDAQ: KOPN) kicked off on Monday, down -7.79% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $2.44. Over the past 52 weeks, KOPN has traded in a range of $0.71-$4.16.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 2.12% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 87.88%. With a float of $167.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $182.54 million.

The firm has a total of 181 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Kopin Corp (KOPN) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Electronic Components Industry. The insider ownership of Kopin Corp is 8.05%, while institutional ownership is 40.92%.

Kopin Corp (KOPN) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/31/2024, the organization reported -0.01 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -0.01) by 0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 87.88% per share during the next fiscal year.

Kopin Corp (NASDAQ: KOPN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Kopin Corp’s (KOPN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.29. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.04, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kopin Corp (KOPN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Kopin Corp, KOPN], we can find that recorded value of 2.16 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 4.13 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.93%.

During the past 100 days, Kopin Corp’s (KOPN) raw stochastic average was set at 24.80%, which indicates a significant increase from 8.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.22 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.23 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.99, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.93. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.35. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.45. The third major resistance level sits at $2.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.13. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.03.

Kopin Corp (NASDAQ: KOPN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 410.72 million has total of 182,513K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 50,340 K in contrast with the sum of -43,880 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 11,960 K and last quarter income was 4,080 K.