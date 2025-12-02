Last month’s performance of -10.74% for Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD) is certainly impressive

Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) kicked off on Monday, down -4.09% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $128.49. Over the past 52 weeks, HOOD has traded in a range of $29.66-$153.86.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 28.52%. With a float of $758.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $784.34 million.

Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. The insider ownership of Robinhood Markets Inc is 15.63%, while institutional ownership is 63.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 26 ’25, was worth 6,066,500. In this transaction Chief Legal Officer of this company sold 50,000 shares at a rate of $121.33, taking the stock ownership to the 480,949 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 24 ’25, when Company’s Chief Legal Officer sold 10,000 for $112.98, making the entire transaction worth $1,129,807. This insider now owns 530,949 shares in total.

Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/31/2024, the organization reported 1.01 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at 0.45) by 0.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.59 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 28.52% per share during the next fiscal year.

Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Robinhood Markets Inc’s (HOOD) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.22. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 26.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.41, a number that is poised to hit 0.58 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) saw its 5-day average volume 28.84 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 39.78 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.35%.

During the past 100 days, Robinhood Markets Inc’s (HOOD) raw stochastic average was set at 49.39%, which indicates a significant decrease from 64.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 7.75 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 6.36 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $132.60, while its 200-day Moving Average is $89.06. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $126.07 in the near term. At $128.89, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $132.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $119.64, it is likely to go to the next support level at $116.03. The third support level lies at $113.21 if the price breaches the second support level.

Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 110.82 billion has total of 899,189K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,951 M in contrast with the sum of 1,411 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,274 M and last quarter income was 556,000 K.