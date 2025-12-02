Last month’s performance of 14.36% for Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA) is certainly impressive

Shaun Noe

Company News

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: IOVA) on Monday, plunged -9.72% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $2.47. Within the past 52 weeks, IOVA’s price has moved between $1.64 and $9.52.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 4.17%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 16.32%. With a float of $333.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $385.46 million.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc is 16.10%, while institutional ownership is 47.09%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 05 ’25, was worth 55,200. In this transaction Chief Commercial Officer of this company bought 30,000 shares at a rate of $1.84, taking the stock ownership to the 30,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 23 ’25, when Company’s Chief Regulatory Officer bought 5,600 for $1.74, making the entire transaction worth $9,743. This insider now owns 206,852 shares in total.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA) Latest Financial update

As on 12/31/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -0.27) by 0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 16.32% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 41.95% during the next five years compared to 4.17% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: IOVA) Trading Performance Indicators

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.20, a number that is poised to hit -0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA)

The latest stats from [Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc, IOVA] show that its last 5-days average volume of 9.5 million was inferior to 13.73 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.72%.

During the past 100 days, Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc’s (IOVA) raw stochastic average was set at 20.15%, which indicates a significant decrease from 21.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.20 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.20 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.23, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.66. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.36. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.49. The third major resistance level sits at $2.56. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.09. The third support level lies at $1.96 if the price breaches the second support level.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: IOVA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 885.24 million based on 396,968K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 164,070 K and income totals -372,180 K. The company made 67,460 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -91,250 K in sales during its previous quarter.

