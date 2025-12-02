Last month’s performance of 21.13% for Altimmune Inc (ALT) is certainly impressive

On Monday, Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ: ALT) opened lower -6.27% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $5.26. Price fluctuations for ALT have ranged from $2.90 to $10.88 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 3.48% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 26.38% at the time writing. With a float of $103.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $104.34 million.

Altimmune Inc (ALT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Altimmune Inc is 0.81%, while institutional ownership is 40.02%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 17 ’25, was worth 5,784. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $5.78, taking the stock ownership to the 1,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 13 ’25, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 10,000 for $5.20, making the entire transaction worth $51,996. This insider now owns 10,000 shares in total.

Altimmune Inc (ALT) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/31/2024, the company posted -0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -0.34) by 0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 26.38% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.00% during the next five years compared to 3.48% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ: ALT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Altimmune Inc (ALT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 17.18. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 25720.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.07, a number that is poised to hit -0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Altimmune Inc (ALT)

Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ: ALT) saw its 5-day average volume 3.42 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.49 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.96%.

During the past 100 days, Altimmune Inc’s (ALT) raw stochastic average was set at 79.95%, which indicates a significant increase from 71.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.29 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.21 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.15, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.73. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.12 in the near term. At $5.31, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.54. The third support level lies at $4.35 if the price breaches the second support level.

Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ: ALT) Key Stats

There are currently 104,342K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 514.41 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 20 K according to its annual income of -95,060 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 10 K and its income totaled -19,010 K.