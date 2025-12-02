Last month’s performance of -25.63% for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO) is certainly impressive

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SGMO) on Monday, plunged -7.72% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $0.46. Within the past 52 weeks, SGMO’s price has moved between $0.38 and $2.84.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 10.57% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 31.67%. With a float of $328.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $336.49 million.

In an organization with 183 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc is 2.45%, while institutional ownership is 18.71%.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO) Latest Financial update

As on 12/31/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -0.05) by -0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 31.67% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 73.79% during the next five years compared to 10.57% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SGMO) Trading Performance Indicators

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.88 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.44, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 5.36 million. That was inferior than the volume of 6.01 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.28%.

During the past 100 days, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc’s (SGMO) raw stochastic average was set at 10.70%, which indicates a significant decrease from 23.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.0453 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.0466 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5733, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6254. However, in the short run, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.4472. Second resistance stands at $0.4689. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4799. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4145, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4035. The third support level lies at $0.3818 if the price breaches the second support level.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SGMO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 143.14 million based on 336,495K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 57,800 K and income totals -97,940 K. The company made 580 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -34,930 K in sales during its previous quarter.