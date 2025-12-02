Last month’s performance of 3.95% for Idaho Strategic Resources Inc (IDR) is certainly impressive

Idaho Strategic Resources Inc (AMEX: IDR) kicked off on Monday, down -8.44% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $39.69. Over the past 52 weeks, IDR has traded in a range of $9.67-$54.70.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 4.41%. With a float of $14.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $15.09 million.

Idaho Strategic Resources Inc (IDR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Gold Industry. The insider ownership of Idaho Strategic Resources Inc is 5.87%, while institutional ownership is 36.87%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 18 ’25, was worth 69,280. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,000 shares at a rate of $34.64, taking the stock ownership to the 11,183 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 18 ’25, when Company’s DIRECTOR proposed sale 2,000 for $34.64, making the entire transaction worth $69,280.

Idaho Strategic Resources Inc (IDR) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/31/2024, the organization reported 0.18 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at 0.16) by 0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 4.41% per share during the next fiscal year.

Idaho Strategic Resources Inc (AMEX: IDR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Idaho Strategic Resources Inc’s (IDR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 8.34. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 16.00. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 215.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.70, a number that is poised to hit 0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Idaho Strategic Resources Inc (IDR)

The latest stats from [Idaho Strategic Resources Inc, IDR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.43 million was superior to 0.41 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.25%.

During the past 100 days, Idaho Strategic Resources Inc’s (IDR) raw stochastic average was set at 53.07%, which indicates a significant decrease from 69.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 3.52 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 2.59 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $35.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.84. Now, the first resistance to watch is $39.07. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $41.81. The third major resistance level sits at $43.73. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $34.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $32.49. The third support level lies at $29.75 if the price breaches the second support level.

Idaho Strategic Resources Inc (AMEX: IDR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 566.63 million has total of 15,592K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 25,770 K in contrast with the sum of 8,840 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 11,080 K and last quarter income was 2,970 K.