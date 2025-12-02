Last month’s performance of 7.64% for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc (MRVI) is certainly impressive

On Monday, Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MRVI) was -6.63% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $3.62. A 52-week range for MRVI has been $1.66 – $6.21.

A company in the Healthcare sector has dropped its sales by -64.27% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -213.79%. With a float of $105.64 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $144.72 million.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc (MRVI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc is 27.15%, while institutional ownership is 78.16%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 13 ’25, was worth 702,689. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 216,212 shares at a rate of $3.25, taking the stock ownership to the 466,771 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 11 ’25, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 157,201 for $3.24, making the entire transaction worth $509,331. This insider now owns 157,201 shares in total.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc (MRVI) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/31/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted -0.06 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -0.04) by -0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -213.79% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -18.60% during the next five years compared to -64.27% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MRVI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc (MRVI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.56. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.84, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc (MRVI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.06 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.11 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.47%.

During the past 100 days, Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc’s (MRVI) raw stochastic average was set at 76.80%, which indicates a significant increase from 45.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.23 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.19 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.23, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.63. However, in the short run, Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.53. Second resistance stands at $3.68. The third major resistance level sits at $3.79. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.27, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.16. The third support level lies at $3.01 if the price breaches the second support level.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MRVI) Key Stats

There are 255,707K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 864.29 million. As of now, sales total 259,190 K while income totals -144,850 K. Its latest quarter income was 41,630 K while its last quarter net income were -25,560 K.

