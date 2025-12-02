Lennar Corp (LEN) posted a 5.74% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

On Monday, Lennar Corp (NYSE: LEN) opened lower -0.81% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $131.3. Price fluctuations for LEN have ranged from $98.42 to $170.23 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was 20.04%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -39.59% at the time writing. With a float of $220.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $223.80 million.

Lennar Corp (LEN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Residential Construction industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Lennar Corp is 13.72%, while institutional ownership is 86.48%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 26 ’25, was worth 3,149,866. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 01 ’25, when Company’s Former 10% Owner sold 514,309 for $28.17, making the entire transaction worth $14,488,085. This insider now owns 2,476,418 shares in total.

Lennar Corp (LEN) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 11/30/2024, the company posted 4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at 4.12) by -0.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.57 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -39.59% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -7.84% during the next five years compared to 20.04% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Lennar Corp (NYSE: LEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Lennar Corp (LEN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.88. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 10.12, a number that is poised to hit 2.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.87 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lennar Corp (LEN)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 3.85 million, its volume of 13.01 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.43%.

During the past 100 days, Lennar Corp’s (LEN) raw stochastic average was set at 61.92%, which indicates a significant decrease from 87.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 3.69 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 3.48 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $123.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $118.50. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $132.11 in the near term. At $133.98, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $135.54. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $128.68, it is likely to go to the next support level at $127.12. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $125.25.

Lennar Corp (NYSE: LEN) Key Stats

There are currently 255,021K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 32.97 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 35,441 M according to its annual income of 3,933 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 8,810 M and its income totaled 590,970 K.