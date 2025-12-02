Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) to new highs

A new trading day began on Monday, with Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE: DECK) stock price up 4.53% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $88.03. DECK’s price has ranged from $78.91 to $223.98 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 31.59%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 1.28%. With a float of $144.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $146.09 million.

Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Footwear & Accessories Industry. The insider ownership of Deckers Outdoor Corp is 1.04%, while institutional ownership is 97.96%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 31 ’25, was worth 118,910. In this transaction Chief Supply Chain Officer of this company sold 1,460 shares at a rate of $81.45, taking the stock ownership to the 34,020 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 31 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 1,460 for $81.46, making the entire transaction worth $118,931.

Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/31/2024, the company reported earnings of 3 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.92 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 1.28% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.06% during the next five years compared to 31.59% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE: DECK) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Deckers Outdoor Corp’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.56. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.74, a number that is poised to hit 2.75 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.85 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK)

Looking closely at Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE: DECK), its last 5-days average volume was 3.7 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 3.49 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.22%.

During the past 100 days, Deckers Outdoor Corp’s (DECK) raw stochastic average was set at 27.55%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.90 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 3.23 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $92.68, while its 200-day Moving Average is $108.74. However, in the short run, Deckers Outdoor Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $93.93. Second resistance stands at $95.83. The third major resistance level sits at $99.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $88.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $85.59. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $83.69.

Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE: DECK) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 13.41 billion, the company has a total of 145,745K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 4,986 M while annual income is 966,090 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,431 M while its latest quarter income was 268,150 K.