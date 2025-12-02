Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (INO) to new highs

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: INO) kicked off on Monday, down -6.80% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $2.06. Over the past 52 weeks, INO has traded in a range of $1.30-$4.61.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 22.92%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 43.46%. With a float of $68.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $68.70 million.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (INO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc is 0.54%, while institutional ownership is 37.89%.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (INO) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/31/2024, the organization reported -0.6 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -0.83) by 0.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 43.46% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 44.55% during the next five years compared to 22.92% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: INO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (INO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.79. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 732.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.58, a number that is poised to hit -0.38 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (INO)

Looking closely at Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: INO), its last 5-days average volume was 0.91 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.28 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.27%.

During the past 100 days, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (INO) raw stochastic average was set at 36.93%, which indicates a significant decrease from 51.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.12 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.14 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.27, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.99. However, in the short run, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.04. Second resistance stands at $2.17. The third major resistance level sits at $2.23. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.78. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.66.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: INO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 131.91 million has total of 66,730K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 220 K in contrast with the sum of -107,250 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -23,520 K.

