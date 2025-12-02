Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing MultiSensor AI Holdings Inc (MSAI) to new highs

On Monday, MultiSensor AI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MSAI) was -11.79% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $0.64. A 52-week range for MSAI has been $0.46 – $3.33.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 60.75%. With a float of $40.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $52.54 million.

The firm has a total of 41 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

MultiSensor AI Holdings Inc (MSAI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward MultiSensor AI Holdings Inc stocks. The insider ownership of MultiSensor AI Holdings Inc is 22.36%, while institutional ownership is 35.53%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 16 ’25, was worth 108,511. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 04 ’25, when Company’s 10% Owner proposed sale 40,438 for $0.67, making the entire transaction worth $26,928.

MultiSensor AI Holdings Inc (MSAI) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/31/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted -0.04 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at 0) by -0.04.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 60.75% per share during the next fiscal year.

MultiSensor AI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MSAI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what MultiSensor AI Holdings Inc (MSAI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.72. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.38, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MultiSensor AI Holdings Inc (MSAI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [MultiSensor AI Holdings Inc, MSAI], we can find that recorded value of 1.77 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.67 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.81%.

During the past 100 days, MultiSensor AI Holdings Inc’s (MSAI) raw stochastic average was set at 5.23%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.1146 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.1196 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8294, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8537. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.6166. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.6677. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7006. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5326, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4997. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.4486.

MultiSensor AI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MSAI) Key Stats

There are 52,538K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 29.72 million. As of now, sales total 7,400 K while income totals -21,500 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,570 K while its last quarter net income were -1,680 K.