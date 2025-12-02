Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing NovoCure Ltd (NVCR) to new highs

Sana Meer

On Monday, NovoCure Ltd (NASDAQ: NVCR) opened lower -8.82% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $12.81. Price fluctuations for NVCR have ranged from $10.70 to $34.13 over the past 52 weeks.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -83.87% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 10.12% at the time writing. With a float of $100.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $111.98 million.

NovoCure Ltd (NVCR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of NovoCure Ltd is 10.38%, while institutional ownership is 82.92%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 05 ’25, was worth 996,859. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 81,550 shares at a rate of $12.22, taking the stock ownership to the 437,569 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 29 ’25, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 20,000 for $11.59, making the entire transaction worth $231,800. This insider now owns 141,150 shares in total.

NovoCure Ltd (NVCR) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/31/2024, the company posted -0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -0.34) by -0.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 10.12% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.04% during the next five years compared to -83.87% drop over the previous five years of trading.

NovoCure Ltd (NASDAQ: NVCR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for NovoCure Ltd (NVCR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.61, a number that is poised to hit -0.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NovoCure Ltd (NVCR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [NovoCure Ltd, NVCR], we can find that recorded value of 1.66 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.34 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.96%.

During the past 100 days, NovoCure Ltd’s (NVCR) raw stochastic average was set at 12.98%, which indicates a significant decrease from 32.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.55 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.61 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.54. Now, the first resistance to watch is $12.34. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $13.01. The third major resistance level sits at $13.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.82. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $10.15.

NovoCure Ltd (NASDAQ: NVCR) Key Stats

There are currently 111,982K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.31 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 605,220 K according to its annual income of -168,630 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 167,200 K and its income totaled -37,270 K.

