Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Precigen Inc (PGEN) to new highs

A new trading day began on Monday, with Precigen Inc (NASDAQ: PGEN) stock price down -5.74% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $3.83. PGEN’s price has ranged from $0.65 to $5.22 over the past 52 weeks.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 25.76% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -136.17%. With a float of $149.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $353.81 million.

Precigen Inc (PGEN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Precigen Inc is 57.81%, while institutional ownership is 31.63%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 19 ’25, was worth 4,855,104. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,086,153 shares at a rate of $4.47, taking the stock ownership to the 7,434,384 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 20 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 942,832 for $4.08, making the entire transaction worth $3,846,755. This insider now owns 6,491,552 shares in total.

Precigen Inc (PGEN) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -136.17% per share during the next fiscal year.

Precigen Inc (NASDAQ: PGEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Precigen Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.95. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 202.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.40, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Precigen Inc (PGEN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Precigen Inc, PGEN], we can find that recorded value of 3.51 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 4.25 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.26%.

During the past 100 days, Precigen Inc’s (PGEN) raw stochastic average was set at 56.99%, which indicates a significant increase from 4.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.39 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.28 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.81, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.45. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.79. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.97. The third major resistance level sits at $4.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.50, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.39. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.21.

Precigen Inc (NASDAQ: PGEN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.28 billion, the company has a total of 353,825K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,930 K while annual income is -126,240 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,920 K while its latest quarter income was -146,340 K.

