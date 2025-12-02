Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Shopify Inc (SHOP) to new highs

Shopify Inc (NASDAQ: SHOP) on Monday, plunged -5.90% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $158.64. Within the past 52 weeks, SHOP’s price has moved between $69.84 and $182.19.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 15.30%. With a float of $1.22 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.22 billion.

Shopify Inc (SHOP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Shopify Inc is 6.36%, while institutional ownership is 66.43%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 10 ’25, was worth 78,170,313. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 05 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 1,200 for $160.94, making the entire transaction worth $193,128.

Shopify Inc (SHOP) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 12/31/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at 0.43) by 0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Shopify Inc (NASDAQ: SHOP) Trading Performance Indicators

Shopify Inc (SHOP) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.93 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 18.17. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 102.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.37, a number that is poised to hit 0.50 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.82 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Shopify Inc (SHOP)

Looking closely at Shopify Inc (NASDAQ: SHOP), its last 5-days average volume was 7.78 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 9.69 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.40%.

During the past 100 days, Shopify Inc’s (SHOP) raw stochastic average was set at 53.52%, which indicates a significant increase from 52.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 6.82 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 5.62 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $157.28, while its 200-day Moving Average is $124.96. However, in the short run, Shopify Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $153.53. Second resistance stands at $157.78. The third major resistance level sits at $160.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $147.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $144.84. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $140.59.

Shopify Inc (NASDAQ: SHOP) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 194.34 billion based on 1,301,843K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 8,880 M and income totals 2,019 M. The company made 2,844 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 264,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.