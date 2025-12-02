Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Weibo Corp ADR (WB) to new highs

On Monday, Weibo Corp ADR (NASDAQ: WB) was 3.42% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $9.94. A 52-week range for WB has been $7.10 – $12.96.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Communication Services sector was -11.91%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -4.06%. With a float of $156.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $156.45 million.

Weibo Corp ADR (WB) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Weibo Corp ADR stocks. The insider ownership of Weibo Corp ADR is 0.04%, while institutional ownership is 35.28%.

Weibo Corp ADR (WB) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/31/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 0.4 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at 0.39) by 0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -4.06% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.45% during the next five years compared to -11.91% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Weibo Corp ADR (NASDAQ: WB) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Weibo Corp ADR (WB) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.35. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.73, a number that is poised to hit 0.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.76 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Weibo Corp ADR (WB)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.32 million, its volume of 0.89 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.95%.

During the past 100 days, Weibo Corp ADR’s (WB) raw stochastic average was set at 25.07%, which indicates a significant decrease from 56.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.30 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.32 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.21. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $10.46 in the near term. At $10.65, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $10.90. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.78. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $9.59.

Weibo Corp ADR (NASDAQ: WB) Key Stats

There are 244,271K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.61 billion. As of now, sales total 1,755 M while income totals 300,800 K. Its latest quarter income was 442,310 K while its last quarter net income were 221,090 K.