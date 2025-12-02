Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Wolverine World Wide, Inc (WWW) to new highs

Wolverine World Wide, Inc (NYSE: WWW) on Monday, soared 5.00% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $16.21. Within the past 52 weeks, WWW’s price has moved between $9.58 and $32.80.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was -16.72%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 46.09%. With a float of $80.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $81.96 million.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc (WWW) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Footwear & Accessories industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Wolverine World Wide, Inc is 1.82%, while institutional ownership is 111.09%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 07 ’25, was worth 98,562. In this transaction Director of this company bought 6,250 shares at a rate of $15.77, taking the stock ownership to the 6,250 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 07 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 2,000 for $15.88, making the entire transaction worth $31,760. This insider now owns 78,268 shares in total.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc (WWW) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 12/31/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at 0.42) by 0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 46.09% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 23.01% during the next five years compared to -16.72% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc (NYSE: WWW) Trading Performance Indicators

Wolverine World Wide, Inc (WWW) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.79 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.75. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 27.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.05, a number that is poised to hit 0.44 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Wolverine World Wide, Inc (WWW)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.67 million, its volume of 1.65 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.83%.

During the past 100 days, Wolverine World Wide, Inc’s (WWW) raw stochastic average was set at 18.37%, which indicates a significant decrease from 88.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.80 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.00 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.98. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $17.51 in the near term. At $18.00, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $18.73. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.56. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $15.07.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc (NYSE: WWW) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.40 billion based on 81,968K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,755 M and income totals 47,900 K. The company made 470,300 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 25,100 K in sales during its previous quarter.