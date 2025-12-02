LifeMD Inc (LFMD) kicked off at the price of $3.57: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

LifeMD Inc (NASDAQ: LFMD) on Monday, plunged -6.79% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $3.83. Within the past 52 weeks, LFMD’s price has moved between $3.43 and $15.84.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was -10.98%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 60.38%. With a float of $39.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $46.58 million.

LifeMD Inc (LFMD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Health Information Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of LifeMD Inc is 18.40%, while institutional ownership is 42.89%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 24 ’25, was worth 80,800. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 10 ’25, when Company’s Chief Acquisition Officer sold 75,000 for $5.92, making the entire transaction worth $443,760. This insider now owns 605,000 shares in total.

LifeMD Inc (LFMD) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 12/31/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at 0.14) by 0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 60.38% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 63.87% during the next five years compared to -10.98% drop over the previous five years of trading.

LifeMD Inc (NASDAQ: LFMD) Trading Performance Indicators

LifeMD Inc (LFMD) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.66 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.68. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.17, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of LifeMD Inc (LFMD)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.53 million, its volume of 1.08 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.52%.

During the past 100 days, LifeMD Inc’s (LFMD) raw stochastic average was set at 1.51%, which indicates a significant decrease from 8.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.29 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.38 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.64. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.68 in the near term. At $3.79, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.51, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.44. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.33.

LifeMD Inc (NASDAQ: LFMD) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 171.84 million based on 48,136K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 212,450 K and income totals -18,880 K. The company made 60,170 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -3,810 K in sales during its previous quarter.