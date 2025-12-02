Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL) is expecting 41.02% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On Monday, Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MRVL) was 1.90% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $89.4. A 52-week range for MRVL has been $47.08 – $127.48.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 79.13%. With a float of $857.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $862.10 million.

Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Marvell Technology Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Marvell Technology Inc is 0.51%, while institutional ownership is 81.09%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 25 ’25, was worth 265,302. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 3,400 shares at a rate of $78.03, taking the stock ownership to the 132,159 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 25 ’25, when Company’s President, Data Center Group bought 3,400 for $78.03, making the entire transaction worth $265,302. This insider now owns 73,392 shares in total.

Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 10/31/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 0.43 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at 0.41) by 0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.77 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 79.13% per share during the next fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MRVL) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.44. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.86. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 51.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.13, a number that is poised to hit 0.74 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)

Looking closely at Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MRVL), its last 5-days average volume was 16.0 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 19.12 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.49%.

During the past 100 days, Marvell Technology Inc’s (MRVL) raw stochastic average was set at 80.84%, which indicates a significant decrease from 90.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 4.79 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 3.35 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $86.14, while its 200-day Moving Average is $74.12. However, in the short run, Marvell Technology Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $93.13. Second resistance stands at $95.15. The third major resistance level sits at $97.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $88.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $86.27. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $84.25.

Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MRVL) Key Stats

There are 862,100K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 78.54 billion. As of now, sales total 5,767 M while income totals -885,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 2,006 M while its last quarter net income were 194,800 K.