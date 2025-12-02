Micron Technology Inc (MU) average volume reaches $26.27M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MU) on Monday, soared 1.68% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $236.48. Within the past 52 weeks, MU’s price has moved between $61.54 and $260.58.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 26.19% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 108.02%. With a float of $1.12 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.13 billion.

Micron Technology Inc (MU) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Semiconductors industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Micron Technology Inc is 0.28%, while institutional ownership is 79.92%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 06 ’25, was worth 2,113,441. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 8,757 shares at a rate of $241.34, taking the stock ownership to the 400,321 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 07 ’25, when Company’s President and CEO sold 3,743 for $233.39, making the entire transaction worth $873,567. This insider now owns 396,578 shares in total.

Micron Technology Inc (MU) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 11/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at 1.77) by 0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 108.02% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 40.66% during the next five years compared to 26.19% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MU) Trading Performance Indicators

Micron Technology Inc (MU) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.79 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.24. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 162.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.58, a number that is poised to hit 3.79 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 20.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Micron Technology Inc (MU)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Micron Technology Inc, MU], we can find that recorded value of 19.89 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 23.66 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.05%.

During the past 100 days, Micron Technology Inc’s (MU) raw stochastic average was set at 87.20%, which indicates a significant increase from 70.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.22 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 7.24 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $208.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $131.11. Now, the first resistance to watch is $244.71. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $248.97. The third major resistance level sits at $255.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $233.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $227.25. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $222.99.

Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MU) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 270.60 billion based on 1,124,128K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 37,378 M and income totals 8,539 M. The company made 11,315 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 3,201 M in sales during its previous quarter.