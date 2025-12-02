Monday.Com Ltd (MNDY) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -24.63% last month.

On Monday, Monday.Com Ltd (NASDAQ: MNDY) opened higher 4.21% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $143.86. Price fluctuations for MNDY have ranged from $141.58 to $342.64 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 21.97% at the time writing. With a float of $41.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $50.77 million.

In an organization with 2508 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Monday.Com Ltd (MNDY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Monday.Com Ltd is 19.06%, while institutional ownership is 76.35%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 03 ’25, was worth 513,100. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 24 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 8,332 for $197.41, making the entire transaction worth $1,644,820.

Monday.Com Ltd (MNDY) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/31/2024, the company posted 1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at 0.79) by 0.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 21.97% per share during the next fiscal year.

Monday.Com Ltd (NASDAQ: MNDY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Monday.Com Ltd (MNDY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.67. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.53. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 22.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.23, a number that is poised to hit 0.91 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.89 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Monday.Com Ltd (MNDY)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.41 million. That was better than the volume of 1.03 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.99%.

During the past 100 days, Monday.Com Ltd’s (MNDY) raw stochastic average was set at 5.45%, which indicates a significant decrease from 30.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 7.17 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 8.49 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $181.00, while its 200-day Moving Average is $240.48. However, in the short run, Monday.Com Ltd’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $153.63. Second resistance stands at $157.34. The third major resistance level sits at $163.56. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $143.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $137.48. The third support level lies at $133.77 if the price breaches the second support level.

Monday.Com Ltd (NASDAQ: MNDY) Key Stats

There are currently 50,773K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 7.61 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 972,000 K according to its annual income of 32,370 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 316,860 K and its income totaled 13,050 K.