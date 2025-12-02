MP Materials Corporation (MP) volume exceeds 5.72 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

MP Materials Corporation (NYSE: MP) on Monday, plunged -6.21% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $61.95. Within the past 52 weeks, MP’s price has moved between $15.56 and $100.25.

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -41.29% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 31.20%. With a float of $142.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $177.21 million.

The firm has a total of 804 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

MP Materials Corporation (MP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of MP Materials Corporation is 19.67%, while institutional ownership is 69.57%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 20 ’25, was worth 15,864,583. In this transaction Chairman and CEO of this company sold 248,411 shares at a rate of $63.86, taking the stock ownership to the 13,369,665 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 20 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 248,411 for $63.86, making the entire transaction worth $15,864,147.

MP Materials Corporation (MP) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 12/31/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -0.13) by 0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 31.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

MP Materials Corporation (NYSE: MP) Trading Performance Indicators

MP Materials Corporation (MP) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 7.51 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 44.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.70, a number that is poised to hit 0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.76 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MP Materials Corporation (MP)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [MP Materials Corporation, MP], we can find that recorded value of 6.14 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 10.83 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.75%.

During the past 100 days, MP Materials Corporation’s (MP) raw stochastic average was set at 24.23%, which indicates a significant decrease from 37.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 3.99 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 4.86 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $67.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $46.32. Now, the first resistance to watch is $59.70. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $61.30. The third major resistance level sits at $62.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $57.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $56.50. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $54.90.

MP Materials Corporation (NYSE: MP) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 10.30 billion based on 177,230K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 203,860 K and income totals -65,420 K. The company made 53,550 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -41,780 K in sales during its previous quarter.