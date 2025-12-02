Myriad Genetics, Inc (MYGN) with a beta value of 1.82 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

A new trading day began on Monday, with Myriad Genetics, Inc (NASDAQ: MYGN) stock price down -7.47% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $7.63. MYGN’s price has ranged from $3.76 to $16.83 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -95.90%. With a float of $88.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $93.10 million.

Myriad Genetics, Inc (MYGN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Diagnostics & Research Industry. The insider ownership of Myriad Genetics, Inc is 4.85%, while institutional ownership is 97.86%.

Myriad Genetics, Inc (MYGN) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/31/2024, the company reported earnings of 0.03 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -95.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Myriad Genetics, Inc (NASDAQ: MYGN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Myriad Genetics, Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.12. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.33, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Myriad Genetics, Inc (MYGN)

Looking closely at Myriad Genetics, Inc (NASDAQ: MYGN), its last 5-days average volume was 1.31 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.6 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.38%.

During the past 100 days, Myriad Genetics, Inc’s (MYGN) raw stochastic average was set at 68.32%, which indicates a significant increase from 44.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.42 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.38 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.47, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.03. However, in the short run, Myriad Genetics, Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.40. Second resistance stands at $7.73. The third major resistance level sits at $7.92. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.87, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.68. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $6.34.

Myriad Genetics, Inc (NASDAQ: MYGN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 658.09 million, the company has a total of 93,214K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 837,600 K while annual income is -127,300 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 205,700 K while its latest quarter income was -27,400 K.